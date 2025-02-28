Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Financial Security Advisor Inc.

Financial Security Advisor Inc. lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 146,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,482,000 after buying an additional 17,825 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.1% during the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of COF opened at $197.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.23. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on COF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.27.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

