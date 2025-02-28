Diginex Ltd’s Quiet Period To End on March 3rd (NASDAQ:DGNX)

Diginex’s (NASDAQ:DGNX – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 3rd. Diginex had issued 2,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $9,225,000 based on an initial share price of $4.10. During Diginex’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Diginex Stock Performance

DGNX traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.00. 41,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,243. Diginex has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $75.99.

Diginex Company Profile

DSL is the wholly owned subsidiary of Diginex Limited. Accordingly, Diginex Limited owns 100% of DSL and all of DSL’s business lines and subsidiaries. DSL is an impact technology business that helps organizations to address the some of the most pressing Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”), climate and sustainability issues, utilizing blockchain, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate social responsibility and climate action.

