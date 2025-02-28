Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.6% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,507,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,758,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $537.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $550.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $453.90 and a one year high of $563.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

