Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 696.4% from the January 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Steppe Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS STPGF traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.47. 73,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,055. Steppe Gold has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Ltd. engages in operating, developing, exploring, and acquiring precious metal projects in Mongolia and Peru. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Altan Tsagaan Ovoo property covering an area of approximately 5,492 hectares located in Dornod, Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

