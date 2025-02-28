Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 696.4% from the January 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Steppe Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS STPGF traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.47. 73,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,055. Steppe Gold has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49.
About Steppe Gold
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Steppe Gold
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Why Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.