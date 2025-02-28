TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF) Short Interest Up 787.5% in February

TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 787.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.7 days.

TBC Bank Group Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TBCCF traded up $3.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 412. TBC Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.91.

TBC Bank Group Company Profile

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, insurance, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Corporate; Retail; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers mortgage, digital, consumer, car, pawnshop, and startup loans, as well as overdraft; working capital and fixed assets financing, credit line, trade finance, and business financing; treasury products; and term and savings deposits, mortgage, credit cards; current, and nominee account services.

