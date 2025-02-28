TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF) Short Interest Up 787.5% in February

TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 787.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.7 days.
TBC Bank Group Trading Up 6.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TBCCF traded up $3.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 412. TBC Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.91.
TBC Bank Group Company Profile
