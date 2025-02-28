TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.870-0.890 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.340-4.430 EPS.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $124.23. 571,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,406,377. The company has a market capitalization of $139.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.86. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. Equities analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.06.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

