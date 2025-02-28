Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Up 662.1% in February

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, an increase of 662.1% from the January 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Spectra7 Microsystems Price Performance

SPVNF stock remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,547. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

Get Spectra7 Microsystems alerts:

About Spectra7 Microsystems

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR, includes VR8181, VR8050, VR8200 and VR8300 chips to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.