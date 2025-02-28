Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Up 662.1% in February

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, an increase of 662.1% from the January 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Spectra7 Microsystems Price Performance
SPVNF stock remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,547. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.
About Spectra7 Microsystems
