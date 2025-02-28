South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Short Interest Update

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, an increase of 169.8% from the January 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup raised South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOUHY
South32 Stock Down 0.1 %
South32 Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from South32’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th.
South32 Company Profile
South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than South32
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Why Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.