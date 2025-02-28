South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Short Interest Update

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, an increase of 169.8% from the January 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get South32 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOUHY

South32 Stock Down 0.1 %

South32 Increases Dividend

Shares of SOUHY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.26. 25,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23. South32 has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from South32’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th.

South32 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.