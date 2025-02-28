TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $274.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.73%. TaskUs updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

TaskUs Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TASK traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.13. 99,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,551. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.21. TaskUs has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Insider Transactions at TaskUs

In other news, CAO Steven Amaya sold 75,579 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $1,368,735.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephan Daoust sold 62,159 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $1,133,158.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,902 over the last three months. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TaskUs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TaskUs from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TaskUs

TaskUs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.