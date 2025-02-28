Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $46.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

