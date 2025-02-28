Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP reduced its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Vertiv makes up 1.3% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,219,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,559 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter worth $8,403,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 112.5% in the third quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $92.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 72.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.84 and its 200 day moving average is $110.12. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $62.40 and a 52-week high of $155.84.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Fox Advisors began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

