HC Advisors LLC Takes $204,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,325 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,841,103 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,708,000 after purchasing an additional 523,244 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,058,000. Burney Co. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 665.6% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 146,911 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $22,568,000 after buying an additional 127,722 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Bailey Securities LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $154.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $149.43 and a 12 month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 36.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUALCOMM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,596.63. The trade was a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total transaction of $1,665,800.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,383 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,975.97. This trade represents a 23.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,734 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.