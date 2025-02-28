CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $2.36 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Melius Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares in the company, valued at $80,596.63. This represents a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,778 shares in the company, valued at $7,879,598.12. This represents a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,708 shares of company stock worth $7,713,734. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $154.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $170.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $149.43 and a 52 week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

