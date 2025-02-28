Prosperitas Financial LLC Has $273,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Prosperitas Financial LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $704,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39,801.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 590,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,819,000 after purchasing an additional 589,063 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $253.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.69. The company has a market cap of $234.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $162.62 and a twelve month high of $265.72.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Wedbush began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

