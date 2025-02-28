HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.450-3.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.750-0.850 EPS.

HP Stock Down 7.1 %

HPQ opened at $30.77 on Friday. HP has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. As a group, analysts expect that HP will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 40,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $1,401,987.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,724.80. The trade was a 38.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 137,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $4,997,076.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,964.40. This trade represents a 60.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,737 shares of company stock valued at $9,316,641 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

