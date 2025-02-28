Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Takes $102,000 Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DECK. FMR LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 499.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,869,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,646,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,053,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 513.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,584,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,049,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 509.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $646,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,420 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 529.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,277,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,263 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $138.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.58. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $131.39 and a one year high of $223.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. Equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,973,845.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,015,478.44. This trade represents a 5.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,577.60. The trade was a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DECK. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.