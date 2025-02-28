Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $200.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.49. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $173.17 and a 1 year high of $205.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

