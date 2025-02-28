Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. 3,555,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,345. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.42 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,411,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,361,904.12. This trade represents a 0.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 1,322,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,129 over the last three months. Company insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 186,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 381,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 103.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 455,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

