Proficio Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 15,187.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 639,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 634,847 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $105,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APO. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at $83,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.74.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.2 %

APO stock opened at $147.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.73. The stock has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at $59,697,517.92. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 133,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.16, for a total transaction of $23,232,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,471,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,694,321.68. This represents a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,977,528 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

