Argyle Capital Management LLC Buys 703 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Argyle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 730.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,954,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237,500 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,709,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,716 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,374,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,679 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,789,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,532,000 after purchasing an additional 897,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,981,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,914,000 after purchasing an additional 889,953 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $76.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $255.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.57. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

