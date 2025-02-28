Top Agriculture Stocks To Consider – February 27th

Apollo Global Management, Deere & Company, Chubb, Bloom Energy, Corteva, Ingersoll Rand, and Berry Global Group are the seven Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks represent shares in companies that are involved in the production, processing, and distribution of agricultural products. These companies may encompass areas such as crop production, livestock farming, and the development of farming equipment or related services, making them integral to the food supply chain and global agricultural market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.50. 1,721,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,455. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The company has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $482.90. 432,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,305. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $515.05. The company has a market capitalization of $131.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $454.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $424.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $6.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $280.12. 602,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,101. Chubb has a 1 year low of $238.85 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The company has a market capitalization of $112.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.98. 4,981,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,373,056. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.82 and a beta of 3.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Corteva (CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.54. 1,779,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,466,843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Corteva has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.12. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Shares of IR traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $81.71 and a 52-week high of $106.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.33 and its 200 day moving average is $94.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Berry Global Group (BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Shares of BERY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $55.24 and a 52-week high of $73.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day moving average is $67.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

