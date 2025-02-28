DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.06.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.85 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of DocGo from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In related news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 23,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $102,510.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 175,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,863.80. This trade represents a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCGO. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in DocGo during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DocGo by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCGO traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $2.92. 2,235,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02. DocGo has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $5.68.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

