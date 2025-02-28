Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.40), Zacks reports. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HGV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.60. The company had a trading volume of 49,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,255. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.20. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.63.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

