Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.500-1.730 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Dycom Industries also updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Dycom Industries from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.38.

Shares of NYSE DY traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,240. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.22. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $123.90 and a 12-month high of $207.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Dycom Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Peter T. Pruitt, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total transaction of $507,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,437.64. The trade was a 16.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer M. Fritzsche sold 430 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $74,437.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,005.03. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

