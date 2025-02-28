Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Issues Earnings Results

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $140.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.40 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.25% and a return on equity of 13.83%.

Main Street Capital Trading Up 1.5 %

Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,120. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average of $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $63.31.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

