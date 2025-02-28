U S Global Investors Inc. Buys 2,360 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Bank increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $25,119,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of STZ stock opened at $173.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.04 and its 200 day moving average is $224.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.46 and a twelve month high of $274.87.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.60%.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price target (down from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.43.
In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.
Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.
