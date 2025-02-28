FY2029 Earnings Forecast for Geron Issued By HC Wainwright

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 EPS estimates for Geron in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.60 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Geron’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share.

Get Geron alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Geron from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Geron from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Geron from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.68.

Geron Stock Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80. Geron has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Geron had a negative return on equity of 67.53% and a negative net margin of 682.48%. The business had revenue of $47.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.29 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.