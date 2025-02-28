Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Short Interest Update

Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the January 31st total of 239,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.25 target price on shares of Nextech3D.AI in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Nextech3D.AI Stock Up 2.5 %

OTCMKTS NEXCF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. 185,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,827. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. Nextech3D.AI has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.23.

Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Nextech3D.AI had a negative net margin of 336.36% and a negative return on equity of 7,225.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nextech3D.AI will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nextech3D.AI

Nextech3D.AI Corporation provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was formerly known as NexTech AR Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation in September 2023.

