Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decline of 73.4% from the January 31st total of 140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

In related news, insider Laura A. Defelice bought 56,801 shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $120,986.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,970.89. This trade represents a 576.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 37,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 486,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,667 shares in the last quarter.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

DHY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 61,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,706. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $2.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

