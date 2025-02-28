Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Short Interest Update

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the January 31st total of 92,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Rockhopper Exploration Stock Down 4.2 %

OTCMKTS RCKHF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,071. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28. Rockhopper Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.55.

About Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration plc, an oil and gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of oil and gas acreage primarily in the Falkland Islands. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Wiltshire, the United Kingdom.

