SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 2.0% of Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $39,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $136.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.67. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $124.37 and a 1 year high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

