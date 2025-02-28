Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) is Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s Largest Position

Financial Security Advisor Inc. decreased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,027,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,796 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises 19.2% of Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $75,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,438,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,724,000 after buying an additional 2,456,913 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,957,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,881,000 after acquiring an additional 586,545 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,688,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,544,000 after acquiring an additional 456,991 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,138,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,309,000 after acquiring an additional 38,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,080,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,152,000 after purchasing an additional 243,782 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.49. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $39.96.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.