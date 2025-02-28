Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Reduces Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,798 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULST. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 140,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 29,272 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 177.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,745,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,535,000 after acquiring an additional 36,987 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ULST opened at $40.60 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $40.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.55.

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

