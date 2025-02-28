Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 32,876 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 726,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,876 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up about 1.9% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $64,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 11,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.1% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 15,087 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $1,585,191.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,369,256.57. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $370,792.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,416.38. The trade was a 10.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,305 shares of company stock valued at $14,954,985. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $100.66 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.97 and its 200 day moving average is $90.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.53, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.39.

Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

