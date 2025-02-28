Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,486 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.4% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 25.2% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 33.6% during the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.7% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $245.12 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $218.55 and a one year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $148.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.86.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

