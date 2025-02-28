International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Releases Earnings Results

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 27.30 ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. International Personal Finance had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.98%.

International Personal Finance Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of IPF traded down GBX 4.51 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 127.50 ($1.61). The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,307. International Personal Finance has a 1-year low of GBX 99.20 ($1.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 166 ($2.09). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 128.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 138.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £277.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.92, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Get International Personal Finance alerts:

International Personal Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

International Personal Finance plc is helping to build a better world through financial inclusion by providing affordable credit products and insurance services to underserved consumers across nine markets. Our 1.7 million customers, who have low to medium incomes and a limited credit history, turn to us to fulfil their plans when it really matters.

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.