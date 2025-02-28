Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.010-1.110 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $298.0 million-$305.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.9 million. Chatham Lodging Trust also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.120-0.150 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Price Performance

Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -350.00%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

