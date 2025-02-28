AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Announces Earnings Results

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.89, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $43.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 287.94% and a negative net margin of 289.75%.

AnaptysBio Stock Down 1.2 %

ANAB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 128,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,702. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.83. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $493.19 million and a P/E ratio of -2.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AnaptysBio from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 6,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,065.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,880,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,047,217.30. This trade represents a 0.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

