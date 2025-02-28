Prosperitas Financial LLC Purchases 543 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Prosperitas Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Prosperitas Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $235.23 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $209.81 and a one year high of $263.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

