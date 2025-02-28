Versor Investments LP Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 202.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitlin John LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 335.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.65, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,666.90. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $12,988,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,137.08. This trade represents a 59.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,008 shares of company stock valued at $44,854,958 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Down 5.1 %

ANET stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.19 and a 200-day moving average of $102.02. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $133.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.