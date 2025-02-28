Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,615,929 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,777,289,000 after buying an additional 870,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,128,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,600,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,670,451 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,485,575,000 after acquiring an additional 193,236 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,356,581 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,037,000 after acquiring an additional 498,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,506,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,250,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $154.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $149.43 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.85 and a 200-day moving average of $165.68.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,598.12. This trade represents a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total transaction of $1,665,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,975.97. This represents a 23.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,708 shares of company stock worth $7,713,734. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

