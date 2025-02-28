Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $4.10 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $266.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $226.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $234.18 and a twelve month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

