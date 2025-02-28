Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 349,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $66,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $23,316,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,186,000. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $185.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.31 and its 200-day moving average is $189.74. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $159.39 and a 52 week high of $207.77. The company has a market capitalization of $110.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

