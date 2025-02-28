Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair raised Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $87.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a PE ratio of -51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.96.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -14.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $954,485.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $638,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,351,461.85. The trade was a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,255 shares of company stock worth $4,330,980 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

