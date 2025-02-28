Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 99,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,192,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Sincerus Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $272,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $85.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $77.35 and a 52 week high of $99.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.51.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

