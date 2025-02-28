Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Trims Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP decreased its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Stride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stride by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Stride by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $134.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 6.02. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Stride from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stride has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

