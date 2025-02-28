Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Trading Up 4.8% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $8.98 and last traded at $8.89. 94,864 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 465,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.
The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $35.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 0.86%.
Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,200.00%.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.48 million, a PE ratio of -445.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24.
Global Medical REIT Company Profile
Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.
