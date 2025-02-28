Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Short Interest Up 900.0% in February

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS MHCUF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. 23,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,017. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.99. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0517 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

