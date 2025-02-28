Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $44.50. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Acadia Healthcare traded as low as $31.64 and last traded at $31.96, with a volume of 911368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.26.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ACHC. KeyCorp raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.28.
Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 21.6 %
The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.22.
Acadia Healthcare Company Profile
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.
