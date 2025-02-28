Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $44.50. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Acadia Healthcare traded as low as $31.64 and last traded at $31.96, with a volume of 911368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.26.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ACHC. KeyCorp raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.28.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Acadia Healthcare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 21.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,342.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 460.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.22.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.