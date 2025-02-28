Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG) Declares Final Dividend of $0.04

Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 11th. This is a boost from Future Generation Global’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

Future Generation Global Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $586.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Future Generation Global alerts:

About Future Generation Global

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Future Generation Global Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Antipodes Partners, Avenir Capital Pty Ltd, Cooper Investors Pty Limited, Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Limited, Ellerston Capital Pty Limited, Hunter Hall Investment Management Limited, Insync Funds Management Pty Limited, IronBridge Capital Management, L.P., Magellan Asset Management Limited, Manikay Partners, Morphic Asset Management Pty Limited, Neuberger Berman Australia Pty Limited, Nikko Asset Management Australia Limited, Optimal Fund Management Pty Limited, Paradice Investment Management Pty Ltd., Tribeca Investment Partners Pty Ltd., and VGI Partners Pty Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Future Generation Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Generation Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.