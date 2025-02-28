Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG) Declares Final Dividend of $0.04

Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 11th. This is a boost from Future Generation Global’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
Future Generation Global Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $586.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.64.
About Future Generation Global
